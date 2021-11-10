SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Regular hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

More like this: