SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be open for business on Saturday, Nov. 27.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be open for business on Monday, Nov. 29.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

