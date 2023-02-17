SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is alerting customers that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, February 18.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, February 20.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, February 21.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.

