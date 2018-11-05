SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, November 6th in observance of the General Election Day. All offices and facilities will reopen on Wednesday, November 7th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

