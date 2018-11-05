SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday thru Friday will be closed Monday, November 12th in observance of Veterans’ Day while facilities open Tuesday thru Saturday will be closed on Saturday, November 10th.

All offices and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, November 13th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

