SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 1st, in observance of New Year’s Day. All offices and facilities will be open for business on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

Article continues after sponsor message