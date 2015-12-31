Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, January 1, 2016, in observance of New Year’s Day.

All Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities will be open for business Monday, January 4th, and Tuesday through Saturday facilities will open Saturday, January 2nd.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

