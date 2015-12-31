Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, January 1, 2016, in observance of New Year’s Day.

All Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities will be open for business Monday, January 4th, and Tuesday through Saturday facilities will open Saturday, January 2nd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Jan 30, 2024 - Scott Ahart Joins Edwardsville School Board of Education

Jan 11, 2024 - City Of Edwardsville Offers Warming Site List As Forecast Calls For Frigid Conditions

Dec 28, 2023 - E-Cigarette Use in Indoor Public Places to Be Banned in Illinois, Starting January 1, 2024

Jan 25, 2024 - Illinois American Water Files Rate Request Driven by $557 Million in Future Investments

Dec 15, 2023 - Durbin Presses For Further Investigation Into Systemic Failures At Customs And Border Protection Resulting In Years Of Deficient Medical Care

 