SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, September 4th, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, September 2nd, in observance of Labor Day.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, September 5th. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State's website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.