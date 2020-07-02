Secretary of State Offices Closed for Independence Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities will close in observance of Independence Day. Offices and Driver Services Facilities operating on a: Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday July 3rd.

Monday through Saturday schedule, which are Chicago North, West and South facilities, will be closed on Saturday, July 4th.

Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 4th. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State's website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver's license or ID card or renew license plate stickers online.