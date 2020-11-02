SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, in observance of Election Day, a state holiday. All offices and facilities will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminded drivers that they can take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program – from the comfort of their own home by visiting the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Giannoulias Recommends Increasing Requirement For Drive Tests From 75 To 79

Jul 2, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Providing Driver’s Licenses to Undocumented Immigrants  

Aug 31, 2023 - Giannoulias to Launch Skip-the-Line Program Friday at State's Busiest DMVs

Jul 12, 2023 - Giannoulias Launches Enhanced Secretary of State Website

Sep 19, 2023 - Protect Illinois Communities Act Emergency Rule Filed

 