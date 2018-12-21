SPRINFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 25, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Tuesday, December 25 and Wednesday, December 26, in observance of Christmas.

All Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities will be open for business Wednesday, December 26, and Tuesday through Saturday facilities will open Thursday, December 27.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

