GODFREY – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will be visiting Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 15, to announce the Be a Hero! Donor Awareness Campaign.

The public is invited to attend White’s visit, which will take place in Reid Memorial Library.

L&C will compete against other Illinois community colleges in the Be a Hero! Donor Awareness Campaign to see which college can persuade the most people to become registered organ/tissue donors. Student organizations have been actively working to get students to sign up for this cause. There will also be pledge cards available at the event for those who want to become an organ/tissue donor.

“Organ donation provides the opportunity to generously support life through some of the most tragic and painful life circumstances,” said Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill. “I am proud of the efforts of Student Government Association to support this initiative of the Illinois Secretary of State.”

According to White’s office, more than 5,000 men, women and children are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in Illinois alone. Every 10 minutes, a new person is added to the national waiting list, and an average of 18 people die each day while waiting for an organ. However, one donor can save the lives of more than 25 people.

“I am a living organ donor,” said L&C Administrative Assistant Christine Strotheide. “I gave my sister one of my kidneys, and I would do it again in a heartbeat. I am also a registered organ and tissue donor. I encourage everyone else to consider registering.”

In order to be an organ/tissue donor, you must be 18 years old, but most people register as donors when renewing their driver’s licenses. Unfortunately, those who receive their driver’s license at age 16 will not have the license renewed until they turn 21. The Be a Hero! Campaign aims to give those 18-21 year-olds the opportunity to become organ/tissue donors before they have had their driver’s licenses renewed.

“It is our priority to inform students that they can assist others by becoming an organ or tissue donor,” said Coordinator of Student Activities Jared Hennings. “Also, donors should be aware that if they registered before January of 2006 when the First Person Consent Law became effective, they will need to re-register.”

For more information on Secretary White’s visit or becoming an organ/tissue donor, please call Student Engagement Administrative Assistant Kimberly Ruby at (618) 468-6001.



