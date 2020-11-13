Listen to the story

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday afternoon that due to the worsening COVID-19 Pandemic, Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facilities statewide are closed and will reopen on Dec. 7, 2020.

Expiration for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021. CDL holders are excluded.

Please visit:

www.cyberdriveillinois.com to conduct online services including:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Article continues after sponsor message

Renewing a valid driver's license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations, and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@isos.gov.