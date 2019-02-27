The Illinois Complete Count Commission chaired by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that $4 million in grant funding is now available for community organizations to apply for involving “Census Participation” and “Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services.”

The two grant opportunities are available through the state’s Request for Grant Proposal (RFGP). The Census Participation grant is $1.5 million and the Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services is $2.5 million. Applications must be received by March 13th.

“I am very pleased to offer these opportunities to community groups to help ensure our state is accurately counted and provide immigrant communities with the dollars necessary to support valuable programs and services,” said Secretary White.

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of the Complete Count Commission is to establish an educational and strategic approach to get a complete and accurate count for the 2020 Census.

Grant applicants will be required to submit information about their organization, its mission, the amount of the grant request and detail how the funds will be utilized if awarded. The language for the grants has been approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.

To apply for available grants, applicants can visit the Secretary of State’s website, http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/ex80.pdf or for the census grant visit www.IllinoisCensus2020.com and click on Census Participation Grant Application.

More like this: