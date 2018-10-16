CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $654 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, and the Mega Ball number was 7. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 112,600 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tuesday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot combined with Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot of $354 million brings the jackpot total of the two national games to $999 million – the fourth-largest combined figure ever. The top two spots on that list occurred during the roll that culminated with the record-setting Powerball jackpot in January 2016 ($1.586 billion).

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

The largest lottery jackpots and the states where they were won are as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Mega Millions Top-10 Jackpots

1. $656 million3/30/2012Kansas, Illinois, Maryland
2. $654 million10/16/2018???
3. $648 million12/17/2013California, Georgia
4. $543 million7/24/2018California
5. $536 million7/8/2016Indiana
6. $533 million3/30/2018New Jersey
7. $451 million1/5/2018Florida
8. $414 million3/18/2018Florida, Maryland
9. $393 million8/11/2017Illinois
10. $390 million3/6/2007Georgia, New Jersey

U.S. Lottery Top-10 Jackpots

1. $1.586 billion1/13/2016California, Florida, TennesseePowerball
2. 758.7 million8/23/2017MassachusettsPowerball
3. $656 million3/30/2012Kansas, Illinois, MarylandMega Millions
4. $654 million10/16/2018???Mega Millions
5. $648 million12/17/2013California, GeorgiaMega Millions
6. $590.5 million5/18/2013FloridaPowerball
7. $587.5 million11/28/2012Arizona, MissouriPowerball
8. $564.1 million2/11/2015N. Carolina, Puerto Rico, TexasPowerball
9. $559.7 million1/6/2018New HampshirePowerball
10. $543 million7/24/2018CaliforniaMega Millions

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

  • Current jackpot is $654 million; cash option of $372 million
  • Jackpots start at $40 million
  • Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350
  • Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this:

Mar 15, 2024 - Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Swell To Near $1.4 Billion

Mar 1, 2024 - Illinois Lottery Players Have Two Massive Jackpots This Weekend

Mar 8, 2024 - Lottery Players Have Chance To Win Two Massive Jackpots This Weekend

Mar 5, 2024 - Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $650 Million For Tonight’s Drawing

6 days ago - Lucky Player Celebrates With Staggering $1.128 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Win

 