CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $654 million jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, and the Mega Ball number was 7. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 112,600 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Tuesday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot combined with Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot of $354 million brings the jackpot total of the two national games to $999 million – the fourth-largest combined figure ever. The top two spots on that list occurred during the roll that culminated with the record-setting Powerball jackpot in January 2016 ($1.586 billion).

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

The largest lottery jackpots and the states where they were won are as follows:

Mega Millions Top-10 Jackpots

1. $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland 2. $654 million 10/16/2018 ??? 3. $648 million 12/17/2013 California, Georgia 4. $543 million 7/24/2018 California 5. $536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana 6. $533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey 7. $451 million 1/5/2018 Florida 8. $414 million 3/18/2018 Florida, Maryland 9. $393 million 8/11/2017 Illinois 10. $390 million 3/6/2007 Georgia, New Jersey

U.S. Lottery Top-10 Jackpots 1. $1.586 billion 1/13/2016 California, Florida, Tennessee Powerball 2. 758.7 million 8/23/2017 Massachusetts Powerball 3. $656 million 3/30/2012 Kansas, Illinois, Maryland Mega Millions 4. $654 million 10/16/2018 ??? Mega Millions 5. $648 million 12/17/2013 California, Georgia Mega Millions 6. $590.5 million 5/18/2013 Florida Powerball 7. $587.5 million 11/28/2012 Arizona, Missouri Powerball 8. $564.1 million 2/11/2015 N. Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Powerball 9. $559.7 million 1/6/2018 New Hampshire Powerball 10. $543 million 7/24/2018 California Mega Millions

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $654 million; cash option of $372 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

