Second State of Trailblazer Nation to Highlight L&C’s Progress
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting community stakeholders to join team members, students and alumni in a retrospective and celebration of the past year’s progress made toward the college’s strategic plan.
The second annual State of Trailblazer Nation is set for 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 6, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.
“Our students are our most important priority,” said President Ken Trzaska. “Your support and advocacy are critical and appreciated. They provide our team the opportunity and resources required to serve our students and communities at a high level.”
The college’s strategic plan is a 3-year rolling plan that is refreshed annually. It is grounded in four key directions, each of which comprises a list of measurable aspirations to move the college forward:
- KD1: Expect Enrollment and Retention Improvements
- KD2: Invest in Program and Curriculum Development
- KD3: Build a Transparent and Inclusive Campus Culture
- KD4: Broaden Community and Educational Collaboration
Among others, some of this year’s highlights are:
- Increase in billable credit hours
- Improved student retention rate
- Improvements in access for students
- Development of multiple new program offerings
- Increased satisfaction with campus culture
- Record-breaking community events
- Noteworthy volunteer efforts
- New efforts to engage with L&C and Monticello alumni
In-person attendance is encouraged, but a Zoom option will be available at:
By Phone: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 924 9568 2568
Passcode: 039455
