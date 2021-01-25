ALTON — The City of Alton is pleased to announce that it is now accepting additional applications for CARES Act small business assistance.

Alton businesses impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply to start today, January 25th, for federal virus relief money distributed through the Community Development Block Grant(CDBG) program as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

The CARES Act makes supplemental CDBG allocations available to local governments to provide grants to small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19. CDBG funds, which are provided through the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), provides annual grants to states and localities to address local needs in communities across the country.

The City of Alton is a CDBG entitlement community grantee. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis for all complete and qualifying applications. Small business grants will be awarded as follows:

Businesses with 1-5 employees will receive $5,000

Businesses with 6-10 employees will receive $10,000

Businesses with 11-25 employees will receive $15,000

The small business assistance applications are available online at:

www.cityofaltonil.com.

To qualify for a small business grant, prospective applicants are encouraged to review the entire program eligibility and criteria found on the City of Alton website or contact the Dept. of Planning & Development at (618) 463-3801.

