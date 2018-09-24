HARDIN – An additional person has been charged following a Sept. 15, 2018, incident in Calhoun County in which Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington was involved in a high-speed chase between Mozier and Northern Calhoun County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Karley Jean Osment, 27, of Pittsfield, Illinois, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, with obstructing identification, a Class A misdemeanor. Osment is accused by authorities of attempting to switch seats with the alleged driver of the vehicle involved in that chase, Joshua S. Carter, 23, also of Pittsfield. Carter was charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer as well as a DUI and driving while license suspended.

The chase occurred on eastbound Illinois State Highway 96 near Mozier and ended on Brangenberg Hollow in Northern Calhoun after exceeding speeds of 90 m.p.h., Calhoun Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Kyle Jacobs said in an email.

Osment will appear in Calhoun County Court on Oct. 23, 2018, as of now.

More like this: