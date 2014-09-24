Last week the Alton Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bruce D. Bradley, 38 of Fairview Heights, after a warrant was issued for his arrest in an Alton Homicide on Saturday, September 6, 2014 at an abandoned home in the 1000 block of Market Street.

Bradley was apprehended at a home in Washington Park, Illinois by the U.S. Marshal’s Office Monday morning. As was previously reported, Bradley has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Armed Violence and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Bradley is currently in custody at the Alton Jail and will later be transported to Madison County Jail. His bail has been set at $1,000,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

The first of the two suspects, Antione D. Parker, 33 of Belleville, IL, was arrested on September 9, and has been charged with three counts of Murder, one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Armed Violence. Parker is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. His bond was set at $1,000,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Alton Police Chief, Jake Simmons, touted the fast work of the Detectives by saying, “I have said it before, but The Alton Police Department has one of the finest Investigation Bureaus in the Metro East Area. They worked hard and fast to identify the suspects in this incident and then reached out for assistance from the Belleville and Fairview Heights Police Departments as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.”

Chief Simmons continued by saying, “This case is a perfect example of how seriously we take violent crime in Alton. Don’t come into our town and expect to get away with something. We will continue to foster relationships with local, state, and federal agencies and do everything we can to find you.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

