VENICE - A large group of people once again came to "Second Chance Saturday" in Venice this past weekend.

During the event, people with outstanding traffic tickets, small warrants and ordinance violations were able to come to the Venice Recreational Building on Broadway Saturday and meet with attorneys pro bono and attain representation to get their records expunged. Officials were also on hand to assist people in registering to vote. The event was partially sponsored by the Simmons Hanley Conroy Law Firm. A similar event was held in Alton earlier this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This has been an incredible day for both Venice and Madison County," Madison County Leadership Council President Dr. Edward Hightower said following the event. "Thanks to the State’s Attorney’s office, our local judges, the Circuit Clerk’s office, and the Simmons Hanly Conroy law firm, we are helping good people who deserve a second chance. Last year we were able to help more than 100 people, and judging by the turnout today, we’re going to exceed that number dramatically this year.”

Without the assistance of the attorneys on hand, event organizers believe some of the processes could take as long as six months to expunge, and may cost a fair amount of money.

After getting their records clean of small offenses, organizers of the event said people will have an easier time seeking gainful employment and continuing to grow in their lives.



More like this:

Related Video: