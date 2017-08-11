ALTON - The annual Second Chance Saturday is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Venice Recreational Center, 305 Broadway, Venice.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office and Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm will help eligible individuals expunge or seal minor criminal records, resolve outstanding traffic warrants, misdemeanor warrants, and ordinance violations without concern for arrest at the event.

Drug testing will be available on location. Activities for children will also be provided.

Download the expungement registration form at www.simmonsfirm.com/2ndChance. Return the forms no later than Aug. 31.

