EDWARDSVILLE - The Second Annual Concert For Wounded Veterans And Warriors is set to begin at 1 p.m. today at the Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. Route 157, Edwardsville.

The event is presented by the Edwardsville American Legion Post #199 and runs to 10 p.m. today.

Tickets are $15 for the entire day and on sale at the Legion Post. Tickets for today are still available.

Mike Bortko, the event organizer said he is excited with such strong talent appearing throughout the day. He said the beauty of the various performers is they offer such a wide array of musical talent.

“We have some great talent from the area set to perform here,” he said. “I am pleased with everyone we have coming today to play. We are splitting the proceeds between the American Legion and the Wounded Veterans and Warriors organization.”

The Wounded Warriors group helps veterans not only with visible physical issues, but Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Bortko said as many as 300,000 veterans are projected to have PTSD at the present time and in five years as many as 400,000 could suffer from that.

“We have had some generous donations and we appreciate the help we have had in having the event,” Bortko said.

Today’s Entertainment Line-up Is As Follows:

1:00 to 2:00—Dana Anderson and Friends-The Silver Creek Duo…Acoustic Music from one of the finest singer-song writers in the Midwest…soft rock and country from Silver Creek

2:30 to 3:30—The Doc Holliday Band---Country music from a band with strong Nashville connections

4:00 to 5:30—The Diz Strohman Big Band playing standards in the tradition of Dorsey, Miller, Herman, Kenton and Goodman.

6:00 to 7:00—The Harman Family Blue Grass Band—Nashville recording artists

7:45 to 10:00—The Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojos—60’s & 70’s rock from The region’s perennial favorite band.

Donations are being taken at the event. For those who cannot attend, mail your donation to: American Legion Post #199, attn.: Mike Bortko, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

50% of donations will go to the National HQ of the American Legion and 50% of the donations will go to the Wounded Warriors.

While the Edwardsville Legion is the epicenter of this mission, this is a multi-county/regional thrust.





