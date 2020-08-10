EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is inviting residents to assist in recognizing and honoring our city’s and surrounding area’s veterans and active military through banner sponsorship.

Those who sponsored a veteran last year will once again see those banners displayed on lampposts in addition to new banners that are obtained through sponsorship this year. The banners currently placed on the lampposts on Main Street and surrounding streets will be replaced with banners honoring these special men and women.

The banners will be displayed October 20, 2020, through Veterans Day on November 11, 2020. A sponsorship registration form can be found on the City of Edwardsville’s website at https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/VeteranBanners. For those who would like to sponsor a veteran or active military member, please fill out the registration form, submit a hi-resolution digital photo with no less than 300 dpi, and a $100 sponsorship fee.

Those who would like to submit their sponsorship in person may do so by contacting Desiree Gerber at the City Administration Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, by phone 618.692.7531, or by email at dgerber@cityofedwardsville.com. The registration form and photo must be submitted no later than Monday, September 21, 2020.

