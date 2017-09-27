Second annual PJ's From Heaven event is Oct. 1
JERSEYVILLE - The second annual PJ's From Heaven will be underway Sunday, October 1.
Hosted by Andrew and Chase Hayes the event was developed to raise awareness of childhood cancer, as well as to honor William Alan Hayes.
PJ's From Heaven will be accepting donations of new pajamas and books at the following drop off locations:
- First Assembly of God - 500 Cross Avenue, Jerseyville
- Nick's Pancake House - 891 S. State Street, Jerseyville
- The Fireplace Store and More - 1665 S. State Street, Jerseyville
- Roberts Ford - 4350 N. Alby, Alton
- Ted's Motorcycle World - 4103 N. Humbert Road, Alton
Due to many of the children that benefit from the donations having deficient immune systems, only new items can be accepted.
New donation locations are being added and can be dropped off until Sunday, December 10.