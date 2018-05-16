ELSAH - People are urged to save the date of the Second Annual Elsah Spring Festival set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 20.

A variety of local talent will be represented at the festival. Walking history tours of the Village will start at Green Tree Inn. Green Tree Inn will also be offering free refreshments.

"Come and immerse yourself in the history of Elsah, enjoy local arts and crafts, live music and good food," Connie Davis, one of the owners of the Green Tree Inn in Elsah and founders of the event, said.

"The entire village of Elsah is on the National Register of Historic Places. We were the first entire village to be placed on the Historic Register. The Village dates back to the 1850’s and is full of history. The residents of the Village take great pride in our community and love sharing its heritage.

"Elsah is home to two Bed and Breakfasts: The Green Tree Inn and Maple Leaf Cottage Inn, a General Store, a Methodist Church, a Christian Science Church and a Christian Science Reading Room as well as our Village Museum and Farley’s Music Hall. All of these venues will be open during our Second Annual Elsah Spring Festival to allow visitors to immerse themselves in Elsah’s history and see what our village has to offer. The Spring Festival will feature walking history tours of the Village as well as access to our village museum. What a great opportunity to learn about some of the rich history Elsah has to offer.”

Why visit Elsah?

“We hear from so many folks that they have never heard of Elsah or taken time to stop and enjoy our quaint village,” Davis said. “We want people to know that Elsah is here and offers so many opportunities. It is a great place for a romantic weekend getaway with that someone special, a girl’s weekend, family reunion, wedding, or just a quiet getaway from the real world. Time seems to move slower here in the village. You can stay at one of our B&B’s, shop in our General Store, plan your wedding at our Methodist Church or your reception or shower at Farley’s Music Hall. Why not plan a destination wedding here in the village?"

Davis continued: "There are lots of new things going on in Elsah. Thanks to a generous donation of a village resident, the Village of Elsah has recently purchased and is in the process of rehabbing the building that used to house Elsah’s Landing Restaurant. We are hoping to get a restaurant and have the ability to allow the sale of alcohol should that be desired."

Connie and Gary Davis, owners and operators of Green Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast are in the process of adding a gazebo to their property. They had the opportunity to purchase the lots located directly behind Green Tree Inn that used to house The Union Hotel. They are adding a gazebo in hopes of hosting small outdoor weddings. The gazebo will be completed in time for the Spring Festival and will host live music during the Festival.

Another unique feature is the Elsah General Store. Take a step back in time at this old fashion shop in the heart of historic Elsah, and discover groceries, unique gifts, vintage bottled soda, old time candy, ice cream, books, pottery, and the “goodies table”.

"We would love to have a restaurant in the Village by the end of 2018," Connie Davis said. "We would also love to see Elsah become a wedding destination. What a great place to get married and let the B&B’s host your entire family. We want to continue to get the word out that Elsah is a great place to visit and a great place to live."

Connie Davis said the Elsah Spring Fest started last year because Connie and her husband, Gary, wanted more people to discover what a beautiful place Elsah was for tourists.

"The Spring Festival is a good way to draw people and letting them know we are here. Spend the night, and stay with us and the other wonderful parts of Elsah," Connie Davis said. "We have added a lot more vendors, food vendors and live music and it has grown this year," Connie Davis said.

