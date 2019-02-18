ALTON - Evergreen Place Supportive Living of Alton hosted their second annual Cake Walk on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. They invited their residents, staff, and the Alton community to participate in the event.

With donations from community, vendors, families of resident s and staff members, Evergreen acquired over forty cakes to be given away to the lucky winners. Gathered around in a large circle, guests danced and sang to the tunes of their past and enjoyed the suspense of an old fashioned cake walk.

Several guests left with delicious baked goods in-hand. Evergreen hosts such events in hopes to allow the community to experience Evergreen Place before they decide to make a lifestyle change to supportive living. They hope these events bring familiarity and comfortability to anyone looking at Evergreen in the future.

“I feel our cake walk was a good time to be had by all. Our staff had several residents and guests tell us how much fun they were having, how great the baked goods were, and how the music brought back memories,” said Britney Parson, Community Relations Coordinator for Evergreen Place. This active community is always planning something for their residents and guests throughout the year like Mother’s Day tea, and an Alzheimer’s walk. They even have “Happy Hour” every Friday for residents to enjoy. Evergreen will host Bingo for the community from 2-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, and invite the Alton community to come and “experience the difference” at Evergreen Place."

For more information about Evergreen Place Supportive Living, please call Britney Parson at (618) 462-1500. We are located at 100 Glenhaven Dr. Alton, IL 62002 on the Alton Memorial Hospital Campus. Evergreen Place Supportive Living offers an affordable assisted lifestyle for seniors, both those eligible for Medicaid and those paying privately who are seeking the privacy and security of their own apartment with the availability of personal assistance and support services. Call today and schedule a tour.

