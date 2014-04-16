Sec. of State Jesse White Visits L&C Campus to Educate, Register New Organ and Tissue Donors Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White visited Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus on Tuesday, April 15 to promote the statewide “Be a Hero” campaign and spread awareness about organ and tissue donation. Another objective was to physically register new organ donors. White is shown here with L&C students Brooke McAteer, 23, of Millstadt, and Chris Barnes, 20, of Bethalto, as they register to become donors. For more information on the campaign, visit lifegoeson.com. Article continues after sponsor message # # # Print Version Submit a News Tip