Sec. of State Jesse White Visits L&C Campus to Educate, Register New Organ and Tissue Donors
GODFREY – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White visited Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus on Tuesday, April 15 to promote the statewide “Be a Hero” campaign and spread awareness about organ and tissue donation. Another objective was to physically register new organ donors. White is shown here with L&C students Brooke McAteer, 23, of Millstadt, and Chris Barnes, 20, of Bethalto, as they register to become donors. For more information on the campaign, visit lifegoeson.com.
