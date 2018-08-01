EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department still has seats available for a trip to STAGES St. Louis to see Oklahoma. This trip will take place on Tuesday, September 18th and is open to all senior citizens (55 and older).

Cost per participant is $95 and covers transportation, 1 ticket to Oklahoma, and dinner at Sunset 44 Bistro in Kirkwood. The Bus will depart from the Eden Church Parking Lot (next door to the Main St. Community Center on 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) at 4:30pm and will return at approximately10:45pm. The registration deadline is Wednesday, August 15th. No refunds will be issued for cancellations made after this date.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please call the Park Office at 618-692-7538 for more information and to reserve your spot; or send a check payable to Edwardsville Parks Department to 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write ESCAPE on the envelope.

More like this: