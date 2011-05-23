Season Tickets for the GREAT 78th Season at Alton Little Little Theater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JUST 7 DAYS ( and three months) to purchase Season Tickets for the GREAT 78th Season at Alton Little Little Theater! Tickets purchased BEFORE May 31st include a $5 off coupon for the theater's summer production of HAIRSPRAY. The summer production will kick FUN into high-gear and will be performed the last two weekends of July. The 78th Season includes two other musicals, two comedies and a touching drama. Theater lovers are encouraged to check out the Alton Little

Theater website at: www.altonlittletheater.org and/or call the ALT office manager at 618-462-3205 about charging a Season ticket and securing a seat for the HAIRSPRAY. Season Tickets are just $70 ( a 30% savings over door prices). Reservations availability can always be obtained by calling the Box Office at 618-462-6562. Audition information and details about each upcoming production

will be publicized in The Telegraph and Riverbender.com