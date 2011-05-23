JUST 7 DAYS ( and three months) to purchase Season Tickets for the GREAT 78th Season at Alton Little Little Theater! Tickets purchased BEFORE May 31st include a $5 off coupon for the theater's summer production of HAIRSPRAY. The summer production will kick FUN into high-gear and will be performed the last two weekends of July. The 78th Season includes two other musicals, two comedies and a touching drama. Theater lovers are encouraged to check out the Alton Little
Theater website at: www.altonlittletheater.org and/or call the ALT office manager at 618-462-3205 about charging a Season ticket and securing a seat for the HAIRSPRAY. Season Tickets are just $70 ( a 30% savings over door prices). Reservations availability can always be obtained by calling the Box Office at 618-462-6562. Audition information and details about each upcoming production
will be publicized in The Telegraph and Riverbender.com

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 1, 2023 - “Beer For Breakfast” Brewing At Alton Little Theater Soon

Sep 11, 2023 - Alton Little Theater To Feature Collection Of Brews For Upcoming Production Of 'Beer For Breakfast'

Sep 28, 2023 - Lights are Back on at Alton Little Theater: Support Live Community Theater this Saturday Night

Aug 7, 2023 - What to Expect for Alton Little Theater's 90th Season

Jul 9, 2023 - Alton Little Theater's "Spamalot" Cast Gears Up for 90th Season

Related Video:

Alton Little Theater

Alton Little Theatre Preview: Hallelujah Girls

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.