Alton IL — Sears, Roebuck and Co. has served rural customers through its Sears Authorized Hometown Store Program since the early 1990s. As part of its strategy to provide more convenient shopping for customers, Sears is looking for a local entrepreneur in Alton to own and operate a Sears Hometown Store.

"We're looking for a person who wants to operate a successful business and is customer service oriented," said Mike Jones, Regional Development Manager for Sears Hometown Stores. "This is an outstanding retail opportunity for a dedicated individual to participate in one of America's hottest growth opportunities." Since 1993, Sears has helped entrepreneurs successfully open Hometown Stores in all 50 states. The new store in Alton will be one of 34 to operate in the state of Illinois.

According to Jones, Sears Hometown Stores typically have between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet of selling space and offer a wide selection of well-known appliances, tools, mattresses, fitness equipment, and lawn and garden equipment, including Sears brands such as Kenmore appliances, Craftsman tools and lawn and garden products and DieHard car and boat batteries. Sears Hometown Stores offer the Top 10 national appliance brands at guaranteed lowest prices. Through in store kiosks, Sears Hometown Stores are able to offer the local community the full breadth of selection available on sears.com. Local repair service is offered as well as product protection agreements and the promise of "Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back."

“The local owner is responsible for start-up and on-going operating expenses associated with the store including: building or leasing a facility; providing in-store fixtures; hiring and training employees; payroll; and insurance,” Jonessaid. “The Sears Authorized Hometown Store Program is not considered a franchise program because Sears does not require an individual to purchase inventory or pay an annual licensing fee. The stores are supported by the Sears retail network, which includes providing all inventory, advertising, point-of-sale computer systems, delivery support and training.”

"With the top national brands, at guaranteed lowest prices we want the new Sears Hometown Store to be the first choice for consumer in Altonandthe Riverbend areafor all of their needs around the home and for access to all the brands for which Sears is known." said William Powell, Senior Vice President and President of the Sears Hometown Stores. "We believe our program is a winner for everyone involved. The owner has a chance to build a successful business, our customers can shop closer to home and Sears reconnects with our local customers."

For additional information on becoming a Sears Hometown Store owner, please contact Mike Jones, Regional Development Manager for Sears Hometown Stores at 205-432-8959.

Sears Hometown Stores, part of the retail operations of the Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) family of companies, is a unique retailing concept and small store version of Sears department stores that combine the feel and exceptional customer service of a small community store with the wide assortment of tools, appliances, electronics and lawn & garden merchandise offered by Sears, Roebuck, and Co. stores. There are three unique formats, which allow customers in small communities to have access to the great products and brands and full suite of services usually only found in Sears department stores.

Sears, Roebuck and Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD), is a leading broadline retailer providing merchandise and related services. Sears, Roebuck offers its wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through more than 2,700 Sears-branded and affiliated stores in the United States and Canada, which includes over 890 full-line and more than 1,350 specialty stores in the U.S. Sears, Roebuck also offers a variety of merchandise and services through sears.com, landsend.com, and specialty catalogs. Sears, Roebuck offers consumers leading proprietary brands including Kenmore, Craftsman, DieHard and Lands' End -- among the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S. Sears, Roebuck is the 2011 ENERGY STAR® Retail Partner of the Year. The company is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 11 million service calls made annually. For more information, visit the Sears, Roebuck website at www.sears.com or the Sears Holdings Corporation website at www.searsholdings.com.

