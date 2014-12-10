Alton IL (Dec 9, 2014) — Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) is providing Alton area investors the opportunity to own and operate their own Sears Hometown Store.

"We're looking for a highly-motivated member of the Riverbend community who wants to operate a successful business and is customer-service oriented," said Mike Jones, Regional Development Manager for Sears Hometown Stores. "This is an outstanding opportunity for a dedicated individual to participate in the growth of one of America's hottest retailers." Sears Hometown Stores typically occupy between 7,000 and 9,000 square feet of space and offer a wide-selection of top appliance brands such as Kenmore®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Whirlpool®, Bosch®, Frigidaire® and GE®, plus a large assortment of lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman® tools, fitness equipment and mattresses, at guaranteed lowest prices, by the Company’s price match policy. Through in-store kiosks, Sears Hometown Stores are able to offer the local community the full breadth of selection available on Sears.com. Local repair service is offered as well as product protection agreements and the promise of "Satisfaction Guaranteed or Your Money Back."

"With the top national brands at guaranteed lowest prices, we want the new Sears Hometown Store to be the first choice for consumers in Alton for all of their needs around the home and for access to all the brands for which Sears is known," said William Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. "We believe our program is a winner for everyone involved. The owner has a chance to build a successful business, our customers can shop closer to home and our brand reconnects with local consumers."

The local owner is responsible for start-up and on-going operating expenses associated with the store, including: building or leasing a facility, providing in-store fixtures, hiring and training employees, payroll and insurance. If you are the owner of retail area commercial real estate with between 7,000-9,000 square feet, we would like to talk to you. The Sears Authorized Hometown Store Program is not considered a franchise program because Sears does not require an individual to purchase inventory or pay an annual licensing fee. The stores are supported by the Sears retail network, which includes providing all inventory, advertising, point-of-sale computer systems, delivery, support and training.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since 1993, Sears has helped entrepreneurs successfully open Sears Hometown Stores in all 50 states. The new store in Alton will be one of 28 to operate in the state of Illinois. For additional information, please contact Mike Jones, Regional Development Manager for Sears Hometown Stores, at 205-432-8959 or visit www.ownasearsstore.com.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and hardware. As of November 1, 2014, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. and its dealers and franchisees operated 1,257 stores across all 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. In addition to merchandise, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. provide consumers with access to a full suite of services, including home delivery, installation and extended service contracts.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. operates through two segments—the Sears Hometown and Hardware segment and the Sears Outlet segment. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment’s stores are designed to provide customers with in-store and online access to a wide selection of national brands of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods and household goods, depending on the particular store. The Sears Outlet stores are designed to provide customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a-kind, out-of-carton, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked and scratched and dented products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods, tools and lawn and garden equipment at prices that are significantly lower than manufacturers’ suggested list prices.

More like this:

Related Video: