Law enforcement and other first responders were involved in a search for a person after a report of a bridge jumper at the Chain of Rocks Bridge near Granite City on Saturday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

A boat was launched by multiple near the shore of the canal a distance away from the bridge.

Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff's Office representatives and others were on hand for the investigation. No other details are available at the present time, but will be posted as soon as more emerges.

Related Video: