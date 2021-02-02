MACOUPIN COUNTY - Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl announced in jubilant fashion around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that missing 9-year-old boy Chase Ondo had been found "safe and sound."

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and several others were searching as a team for Ondo. He had been last seen at his residence 158 route 4 Sawyerville at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Ondo was described as 4-feet tall, with green eyes, red hair. He was last wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants, and green boots.

Sheriff Kahl was going to ask for added help in the search to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday, but was able to call that off when Chase was found.



Several around the area were thankful and relieved the 9-year-old boy was safe.

The Illinois State Police, Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, the Conservation Police, multiple fire agencies, the Madison County Emergency Management team, Litchfield Police were noticed as search participants.

