Couples names: Sean & Sydney

City: Bethalto

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: August 8, 2020

Date married: September 9, 2023

What makes your relationship special? We are a very blended family and completed our family with a baby girl this past August. We are such a team and have so much fun together raising our 3 girls and German Shepherd, Sasha.

Share a memory you have made together: We both reminisce on our first weekend trip away together, dating maybe 3 months at the time. We booked a cabin in the woods around Shawnee National Forest. We built a fire by gathering wood from around us and roasted a whole pack of hot dogs over the fire and made some amazing breakfast, enjoying mimosas with a beautiful view. Just talking and realizing how much we both want the same things in life. We both just knew from that trip that we were going to be together. Now we’re getting married this year!

More like this: