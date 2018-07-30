Brian Seals and Kyle Morris are announcing their engagement. The couple became engaged on July 29, 2017 and the wedding will be held on September 8, 2018 at Willoughby Farms in Collinsville.

Brian, of Collinsville, is the son of Jennifer & Brian Seals of Bethalto. Kyle, of Collinsville, is the son of Gretchen and Ernie Morris of Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brian and Kyle will have a rustic barn wedding, surrounded by friends and family.

More like this: