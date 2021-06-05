MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Aela Scruggs had a hat trick for Marquette, while Emma Anslem and Caroline Stephan had braces (two goals) in the Explorers' win over McGivney at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette scored seven times in the first half in going on to the win and advance to a sectional semifinal game against Litchfield, a 3-1 winner over Staunton on Friday. The game is set for Gordon Moore Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Griffins were eliminated with a 5-7-0 record.