WOOD RIVER - The Scroggins family of the 800 block of Ferguson Avenue in Wood River is without a home they can presently reside in this Election Day because of an early Tuesday morning basement fire. With valiant efforts by area fire departments, the home was preserved.

The fire call came in at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday and multiple departments responded to quickly knock the fire down and save the home. There were five total members in the Scroggins family, including husband, wife, and three children.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for the Scroggins family.

“There is a need for clothing and with extensive damage inside the home, many other items will need to be replaced,” said Daniel Pyle, who established the page for financial relief.

“I started this fundraiser because of my longstanding friendship with Steve Scroggins and his entire family. Any and all of the funds will go to the family to replace things that were lost and help offset any costs associated during this time. Anything left over will be donated to the fire department to assist other families during their time of need. Thank you in advance for your love and support for the Scroggins family. They mean so much to the community and of course me.”

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut said he knows Steve from his role as a chief cook at the Pump House Bar & Grill in Wood River and he went to school with his wife.

“I have known Steve for a long time and he is a great, great guy,” Stahlhut said. “I am so thankful for the efforts of all the firefighters to save his home.”

A goal of $5,000 has been established to assist the family in fire relief.

This is the link to the Scroggins Family Emergency Relief page:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/809389679916786/?fundraiser_source=external_url

