GODFREY – The Swarovski Waterschool USA: Mississippi River is inviting the community to an upcoming premiere of a compelling new documentary, “WATERSCHOOL,” which brings to life the importance of empowering youth around the globe to become water ambassadors.

Local efforts and issues are featured through the eyes of Swarovski Waterschool USA participant MyKeyla Hall, a former student of Lovejoy School in Brooklyn, Illinois, and through the experts at L&C’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, home of the only Swarovski Waterschool in North America.

“What an honor it has been for the students of Lovejoy School to work with the National Great River Research and Education Center in conjunction with the Swarvoski Water School Curriculum and Projects,” said Vanae Chapman, 5th/6th grade teacher of Lovejoy School. “We are so excited to premiere this film at our school. Please come out to join us as we celebrate being a part of such a tremendous experience.”

The film will be premiered at the Lovejoy Elementary School Gym in Brooklyn, Illinois, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.

Popcorn will be served during the film, which will be followed by a Mostaccioli dinner and question/answer session. To RSVP for this free event, visit www.ngrrec.org/Swarovski_Waterschool.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other screenings will include:

Friday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at the East St. Louis Higher Education Campus in East St. Louis, Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. in Trimpe 141 on the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College

Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation in Edwardsville, Illinois.

“WATERSCHOOL” is a documentary about six young women who attend Swarovski Waterschool in six different countries along six major rivers: USA (Mississippi), Brazil (Amazon), Austria (Danube), Uganda (Nile), India (Ganges), China (Yangtze). The film addresses different issues around water through the experiences of each young woman.

“I believe ‘WATERSCHOOL’ focuses on a common resource that links us all together,” Waterschool Educator Corrine O'Brien said. “The story of six inspiring young women, united by a vision of hope, can serve as a lesson for us all.”

The film was produced by graduate students at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television.

“We are proud to be able to showcase the work of the Swarovski Waterschool over the past 18 years in India, China, Uganda, South and North America, as well as Austria, in this documentary, created by graduate students from the UCLA school of Theater, Film and Television,” said Nadja Swarovski, a member of Swarovski Executive Board. “We hope that this beautiful work will provide insight into crucial topics relating to water, and inspiration to the audience to understand that each individual can play a big part in safeguarding the wellbeing of this planet.”

For those who cannot attend one of the screenings, “WATERSCHOOL” is now streaming on Netflix. Visit www.ngrrec.org/swarovski_waterschool to learn more.

More like this: