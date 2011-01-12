The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host CROP FOR THE COMMUNITY CENTER, January 29 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Join us for a day of scrapbooking to support the Center. Bring your projects and enjoy the day with friends and fellow croppers.

Admission is $25 and open to ages 16 to adult, lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is required, email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.  Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

