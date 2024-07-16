ALTON - With Scotty McCreery slated to take the Alton Amphitheater stage on Aug. 9, 2024, Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert made some exciting announcements as the concert approaches - including the name of McCreery’s opening act and a newly offered discount on tickets.

Herkert announced on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com that McCreery’s opening act will be Matt Jordan, a St. Louis area native who now shares his time and talent between his hometown and Nashville. Herkert noted this won’t be Jordan’s first time sharing the stage with a country star.

“He’s had the opportunity to share the stage with Travis Tritt, Chris Young, and many other country artists,” Herkert said of Jordan. “He’s got a nice following in the region, so we think he’ll be a nice kick-off to the evening with Scotty McCreery.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Herkert said ticket sales have been going well and that “country’s always done well for us here at the amphitheater” - but sales are expected to go even better following a big announcement from Herkert.

“For general admission tickets, if you buy four or more, you get 15% off using the code SCOTTY15 at metrotix.com,” Herkert announced. He added that VIP tickets for the event are “almost gone” and urged interested attendees to secure theirs soon by visiting metrotix.com.

Offering a discount is just one more way the amphitheater aims to attract visitors to see everything Alton has to offer, Herkert said.

“We’re comfortable offering a discount code because we really want to bring people in - because that’s what all of these shows are about, is bringing people to Alton [and] showcasing our city,” he said. “Then those people go out and spend money in our city, which generates sales tax revenue for the city’s general fund, it generates revenue for our local businesses.”

The upcoming McCreery concert with Jordan’s opening performance marks the first country act at the amphitheater since 2018. Tickets and more information are available at metrotix.com.

For more on the upcoming Scotty McCreery concert and the Alton Amphitheater, see the full interview with Herkert at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: