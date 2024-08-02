ALTON - Country megastar Scotty McCreery said he’s excited to take the Alton Amphitheater stage on Aug. 9, 2024 as the amphitheater's first country act since 2018 draws closer.

McCreery shared more insights into the upcoming performance on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com. While he’s been around the St. Louis region before, the amphitheater concert will be McCreery’s first-ever visit to Alton.

“I’ve been around the St. Louis area a bunch,” McCreery said. “I’m not sure we’ve been to Alton specifically, so I’m excited to get there and see everybody and get to know the town.”

He added that he’s especially excited to perform some hits from his latest album, “Rise & Fall.”

“I really think it’s the best response to an album I’ve gotten the whole way through - and for me, I’m glad to hear that, because I poured my heart and soul into this record and love every single song that we wrote,” McCreery said. “[I’m] glad to see people are enjoying the tunes, and playing it live too, it just feels fantastic.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At the heart of McCreery’s songwriting process are real stories about real experiences from his life, which he said could spark inspiration at any time.

“It’s mainly real-life stuff - it’s family, it’s friends, it’s real experiences,” he said. “To me, that’s what country music is - it’s real people telling real stories. Sometimes it’s love stories, sometimes it’s heartbreak, sometimes it’s losing a loved one - like ‘Five More Minutes,’ where that song came from - you never know, but you’ve always got to keep that part of your brain open and turned on, ‘cause you never know when that inspiration will hit.”

McCreery’s headline performance follows an opening act from St. Louis’s own Matt Jordan, a rising country star who’s no stranger to sharing the stage with big names in the genre. More details about the opening act and performance in general are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

A 15% discount on general admission tickets is still available for interested attendees who buy four or more general admission tickets using code SCOTTY15 at metrotix.com, courtesy of the Alton Amphitheater Commission.

McCreery said he expects the show will be a great time for fans of all ages.

“We’re going to have a fun night,” he said. “We have a show for everybody from young to old. We’re going to play songs that you know, and if you’ve heard our songs on the radio and want to come sing and dance along, I promise you we’re going to have fun. Me and the band are ready, so it’ll be good to see everybody and [I] can’t wait.”

For more on McCreery’s upcoming Aug. 9, 2024 Alton Amphitheater performance, check out the full interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: