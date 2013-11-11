The recently launched Scott Patriot Program has reached a new milestone in time for Veteran’s Day, signing on 321 businesses, organizations and communities as Patriots. Each is recognized as being “military-friendly” thanks to discounts offered and other means of support demonstrated for military families affiliated with Scott Air Force Base (AFB). A complete listing of these Patriots can be found at www.scottpatriot.com.

Among those named Patriots are the communities of Belleville, Collinsville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Smithton, Swansea and Wood River. Each issued a proclamation declaring their commitment as Scott Patriot Communities, which can be viewed at www.scottpatriot.com under the communities tab. An event tab has also recently been added to promote the various events taking place across the region to honor or support military families.

“We’re thrilled to already have so many Patriots and we believe this is just the beginning,” noted Gerry Schuetzenhofer, chairman of the Leadership Council’s Military Affairs Committee. “We’re confident countless others across our region are also supporting the base families in various ways. We invite them to sign up so they can be recognized as Scott Patriots too, and sought out by our military families.”

Signing up for the Scott Patriot Program is easy. Businesses, organizations and communities can log on to www.scottpatriot.com and complete the needed application. Once received, those accepted will be sent a welcome packet including a Scott Patriotdecal to post in the window of the business, office or community center, so it is easily recognized as being “military-friendly.” Each is listed on the website with a direct link back its own website where additional details about the specific support provided for Scott AFB can be promoted. A new Twitter page @ScottPatriot has also recently been launched to help spread the word about the participating Scott Patriots and the ways they support the troops.

If a business hasn’t been doing something specific to support Scott AFB but would like to, visit www.scottpatriot.com for a list of 10 easy ways to begin showing support, pick one or more that works, then come back to complete the application once action plans are put in place.

“As the Department of Defense (DOD) continues to look for ways to cut costs, coupled with the potential of another round of Base Realignment and Closure looming on the horizon, the Scott Patriot Program serves to demonstrate the continued and growing community support for Scott AFB which we know is one important factor the DOD considers,” noted Schuetzenhofer.”

The Scott Patriot Program was launched on 9/11 by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, along with the full support of the chambers of commerce in communities close to Scott AFB, including Greater Belleville Area Chamber, Mascoutah Chamber, Lebanon Chamber, O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber, Metro East Chamber serving the Swansea-Fairview Heights area, Collinsville Chamber, Southwestern Madison County Chamber and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber, as well as the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Program support is being also being provided by McKendree University.

More details about the program are available on the website at www.scottpatriot.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

