MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Scott Gruber to Vice President, Retail Loan Officer.

Gruber has been in the mortgage industry since 1991, and has been serving customers in the Metro East and St. Louis areas since 1998. He has a vast amount of knowledge in mortgage financing — including FHA, VA, USDA, conventional and home equity loans—and specializes in helping first-time home buyers with the mortgage process.

Gruber currently works out of First Mid’s Edwardsville Goshen banking center, located at 6814 Goshen Road.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.:First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth ManagementCompany.

First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $3.8 billioncommunity-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loanproduction office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

