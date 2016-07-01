Former Vice Chair Pete Hostetter Is Elevated to Chair Role

After 60 years of volunteer service on the Scott Credit Union Board of Directors, Chairman Betty Renth has announced her retirement. Renth had served as SCU’s Board Chair since 1971.

Renth, who lives in New Baden and has served on our Board since 1955, has been a driving force in Scott Credit Union’s growth and development over that 60 years of volunteer service, according to Scott Credit Union President & CEO Frank Padak.

Padak also announced that CMSgt. Pete Hostetter (USAF Ret), who was formerly Board Vice Chair, has been elevated to the role of Chairman of the Board.

“While we will miss Betty’s guidance, vision and leadership, I’m very pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has voted Betty to an Emeritus Director position. This will allow her to continue to be a part of the Board,” Padak added. “She will be attending board meetings and functions at her discretion as a non-voting member.”

Padak also announced that Don Pierre has joined the Scott Credit Union Board of Directors and will serve as Vice Chairman, filling the vacant Board seat created with Renth’s retirement.

Renth was presented with a lifetime achievement award earlier this year to mark her years of service as a leader.

“Betty’s service to Scott Credit Union has set a standard of excellence and dedication that will likely be unmatched,” Padak said. “Betty has truly defined the high level at which we want Scott Credit Union to be held each and every day. Betty’s service to Scott Credit Union is synonymous with excellence. We have been extremely fortunate to have Betty as a leader in our organization.”

Renth has received national and state recognition for her dedication and service to SCU and the credit union industry.

In 1988, she was elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Credit Union Chairmen. In 1997, Betty was awarded the Spirit of Service Award and named Volunteer of the Year by the Illinois Credit Union System. She was inducted into the Illinois Credit Union Hall of Fame in 2002.

In 2005, Betty was honored during the national annual convention of the National Center for Credit Unions as a second runner up for the Director of the Year Award. The award was a national contest to acknowledge the work of the top three credit union directors in the nation, Padak noted.

In 2006, Betty was inducted into the Defense Credit Union Council Hall of Honor. The Hall of Honor was established to acknowledging individuals whose exceptional contributions over the years have made a significant difference in the defense credit union community.

Renth was inducted into Who’s Who in America’s Credit Unions. She was honored among the top leaders for her accomplishments and service in the credit union industry. Who’s Who in America’s Credit Unions annually recognizes those who have contributed most to the nation’s credit union movement.

In 2012, Scott Credit Union’s new state-of-the-art Home Office building was named the Betty Renth Building, Padak added.

Padak also expressed his appreciation for Hostetter’s continued volunteer service on the Board.

“Pete, who is a long-time Board Member, is extremely dedicated to SCU and has the best interest of our members in mind in every decision we make,” he said. “I am very grateful to Betty for her incredible service to Scott Credit Union and now look forward to a successful future for SCU under the leadership of Pete Hostetter.”

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.

