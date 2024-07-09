WINCHESTER – The Scott County Health Department is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the Teen REACH (Responsibility, Education, Achievement, Caring, and Hope) grant to establish an after-school and summer program for children ages 6-17 in the Winchester and Bluffs school districts. This significant funding will enable the Health Department to provide essential services and activities designed to support the academic, social, and personal development of local youth.

The program will operate in the districts’ schools pending location approval, offering a safe and engaging environment for students during out-of-school hours. The core services provided will include academic performance help, life skills education, recreation and sports, cultural and artistic activities, positive adult mentorship, service-based learning, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities. Special emphasis will be placed on programming that encourages and requires parental involvement, fostering strong family bonds and a supportive community network.

Article continues after sponsor message

In light of this exciting development, the Scott County Health Department has posted part-time contractual positions to staff the program. These roles will be essential in delivering the diverse range of services and activities planned for the students.

Community members and potential applicants who have questions regarding the program are encouraged to contact Wendy Smith via email at wsmith@scottchd.org or by phone at 217-742-8203.

Stay tuned for upcoming job postings and additional information about the program’s launch. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of Scott County’s youth.

More like this: