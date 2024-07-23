BELLEVILLE - This past weekend, children of #TeamScott members took part in the Military & Family Readiness Center's (M&FRC) "Kids Understanding Deployment Operations" (K.U.D.O.S) event, an initiative designed to give them a firsthand experience of a service member's deployment.

The event, held at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, began with briefings for the young participants, who then proceeded through their own Pre-Deployment Function Line and received gear.

The day’s activities included an obstacle course, a shooting range, innovation demonstrations, and a combat fighting 101 session.

This immersive experience aimed to provide the children with a better understanding of what their parents go through during deployments.

Volunteers played a crucial role in the event's success, dedicating their time to ensure a smooth and educational experience for the participants.