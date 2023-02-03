Couples names: Scott & Melissa

City: Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: January 2, 2010

Date married: September 1, 2012

What makes your relationship special? We are each other's favorite person. We enjoy our time together with our 2 kids. We put God first in our marriage.

Share a memory you have made together: So many great memories. Family and friends over for BBQ/bonfires. Sushi Dates and long drives just to talk are also our favorite.