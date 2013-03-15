The proceeds raised from this Scotch Doubles Bowling Tournament will help fund our projects that assist area children in need. Some of the programs/agencies supported by Junior League include; “Kids in the Kitchen” which through educational endeavors combats childhood obesity; the “All God’s Children Must Have Shoes” program which provides new shoes to underprivileged children identified within area schools; and the Riverbend Community Center which provides a child-friendly environment and after school care for children in middle school or high school.

Local children’s programs such as these have been adversely impacted by the extraordinary economic downturn in the past couple of years. We hope that you will consider helping by attending the Bowling Tournament and/or making an individual or corporate donation by sponsoring an

individual lanes. If you are unable to serve as a sponsor please consider contributing products, services, and/or gift certificates that we can include in our baskets that will be raffled during the event. All contributors will be recognized during the event.

We appreciate any support you can provide for our efforts to assist area children. If you have any questions or would like to attend the Bowling Tournament on April 20th, please contact Jenn Yost at 772-9061

The Tournament will be help on April 20th from 6-11 pm at Bowl Haven in Alton. The Tourney is Scoth doubles - 2 bowlers per team ($25/team). Deadline is April 1st.

