The SW Illinois Chapter of SCORE seeks local business persons willing to give their time to help Entrepreneurs. We invite working and retired executives, small business owners, educators, and other professionals to become volunteer counselors. In addition, SCORE needs volunteers willing to help with outreach programs, marketing, and workshops.

New Counselors are assigned mentors and undergo a training program as they learn about the counseling process, resources, workshops and our services. Visit WWW.SCORE.org and www2.lc.edu/score/swis.htm To have a SCORE volunteer contact you, email score@lc.edu.

