SCORE Seeks Help and Volunteers for Workshops Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Who do you know that has skill sets for managing projects, workshops and open houses. Who can volunteer their time to counsel young entrepreneurs. Flexible hours, rewarding results and personal growth are included. Call SCORE for more information 618 466 - 4961. 7 Volunteers Are Needed Article continues after sponsor message Immediate volunteer openings available. 7 positions currently open. Database Management, Counseling, Recruiting, Sponsorship, Marketing, Workshop Coordinator and Secretary skills are needed. Expanding Not For Profit organization supporting your community. Call SCORE for more details today 618 466 - 4961. Print Version Submit a News Tip