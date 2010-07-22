SCORE Seeks Help and Volunteers for Workshops
Who do you know that has skill sets for managing projects, workshops and open houses. Who can volunteer their time to counsel young entrepreneurs. Flexible hours, rewarding results and personal growth are included. Call SCORE for more information 618 466 - 4961.
7 Volunteers Are Needed
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Immediate volunteer openings available. 7 positions currently open. Database Management, Counseling, Recruiting, Sponsorship, Marketing, Workshop Coordinator and Secretary skills are needed. Expanding Not For Profit organization supporting your community. Call SCORE for more details today 618 466 - 4961.